Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski: “What we’ve shown, is among the best”

In a specially held presser, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski delved into questions over records, his future, his body and the level the striker and his club are at currently (kicker). Preferring to not commit to any concrete response about his contract or a next club, Lewy iterated his priority to focus on his game. On his body, the 33-year-old is still discovering his body and doesn’t rule out pushing it even further — what a monster!

Lewandowski displayed his humility and gratitude towards the legendary Gerd Muller on the occasion of reaching 300 Bundesliga goals. With Gerd’s record only 65 goals away, “What he did, helps me get better,” Lewandowski said. ”If there’s a record to beat and I’m close, it’s something to talk about.”

Lewy’s contract with the Bavarians runs until June of next year. With the Bayern brass mulling over a move for Erling Haaland, uncertainty looms over the club and its prolific number 9. Answering a question about his future, Lewy left things open ended.

”I have to be honest: when you show your performance on the pitch, it doesn’t matter if you play for team A, B or C. We’re talking about the top European teams. What I showed, what we showed, is among the best,” said Lewandowski.

In the era of mega transfers and the dominance of Spanish and English clubs in the market, Lewandowski reiterated that clubs or leagues do not matter if you are bringing the best to the sport and Bayern have been doing so in a dominating fashion lately.

Being in the game for so long helps Lewy to put aside matters off the pitch such as transfers and focus on his game.

“Staying calm and focused on the task at hand. That’s my first priority, I don’t want to think too much about other things. I’m such an experienced player, I can block out everything else and focus on my job,” Lewandowski said.

He’s fondly known as “The Body.” Despite being a specimen of athleticism, the 33-year-old believes there could still be room to push his body even further.

“I’m still getting to know my body. I know it very well, sure, but if I see there’s something left to push, I’ll do it. If I get that question again in two or three years, I can probably say more,” said Lewandowski.

Lewandowski is a role model on and off the pitch and if he continues to bring the best — which he definitely looks like he will — wouldn’t Bayern be better off with Lewy in their ranks for as long as possible. Yes, Erling Haaland is a great player with age on his side and Bayern will have a window of opportunity to get the Norwegian. But, if Bayern are adamant on Haaland, an arrangement where both the strikers play for the Bavarians would be the ideal one.

With Nagelsmann, Bayern have the coach to deploy a two-striker system that would allow the club to not lose one of their greats too early while securing their future at the same time. The money involved however, makes this situation the most unlikely. So, if we could either let Lewy go now and get Haaland or lose Haaland but extend Lewy until 2025 and beyond, what would your preferred option be?