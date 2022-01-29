Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala can — and will — play anywhere the team needs him

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala is proud of his versatility on the pitch.

The Germany international has lined up at a variety of positions so far this season for the Rekordmeister and will do anything he can to help the team win.

Musiala even got the call to play in the defensive midfield earlier this season — and heeded the advice given to him by Julian Nagelsmann.

“The coach gave me a lot of tips on how to go into duels and the right running paths. He expects two roles from me in this position: to act as a number 6 in defensive sequences and a second number 8 next to Müller in attacking sequences,” Musiala told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Musiala also said he would not turn down a chance to fill in for Robert Lewandowski should the chance present itself.

“I played as number 9 in Chelsea’s youth teams. Playing upfront is cool. If I’m offered to play this role in the future, I wouldn’t say no. I love scoring goals,” said the 18-year-old.

In the end, Musiala just cares about winning and will play any position to help his squad in the Bundesliga title race.

“We have it in our hands. We are FC Bayern and have to win every game. We’re not a club that looks at the competition. We only look at ourselves,” Musiala said.