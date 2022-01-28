Campus rumblings: USMNT hopeful Taylor Booth to leave Bayern Munich? Who else could leave?

At the beginning of the season, USMNT hopeful Taylor Booth was among the handful of Bayern Munich youngsters who impressed Julian Nagelsmann.
With a glut of talent ahead of him on the organization depth chart, it seems that Booth might be growing impatient and could seek to ply his trade elsewhere per Sport1’s Kerry Hau.
In fact, Booth is not the only player who could be changing clubs. Let’s take a look at the list:
- Taylor Booth: Per Hau, Booth, who sometimes trains with the first team, is said to be nearing a deal with Dutch first division club FC Utrecht. Booth would move on during the summer transfer window if true. Booth is talented and maintains a great attitude — two attributes that will serve him well in his career wherever he lands (if he leaves).
- Armindo Sieb: Sieb is coveted by Hannover 96 and the club is not being shy about its summer intentions:
Hannover 96 sporting director Marcus Mann on Armindo Sieb: "Bayern won't let him go in winter. He will automatically be an option for us again in the summer. He's an interesting player" [@HAZ] pic.twitter.com/wwheCVjGkZ— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 28, 2022
- Nemanja Motika: According to Hau, Motika is a candidate for a loan. Werder Bremen, Hamburger SV, and FC Augsburg are all reportedly interested in the 18-year-old and all would provide a good next step for the youngster.
- Jamie Lawrence: Like Motika, Hau says that Lawrence could also leave via loan. In previous reports, Lawrence was linked to several 2. Bundesliga sides.
- Gabriel Vidovic: Vidovic is reportedly being courted by FC Barcelona.
- Kenan Yildiz: Yildiz is also being monitored by FC Barcelona and is said further along in discussions with the Catalans than Vidovic.
- Marcel Wenig: Wenig is expected to bolt Bayern Munich in favor of Eintracht Frankfurt.
