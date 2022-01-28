Didi Hamann suggests that Robert Lewandowski would win Ballon d’Or if he left Bayern Munich

Ballon d’Or is still one of the most important individual trophies an individual player can win. But in recent years, the award lost a bit on its reputation. Especially when you mention Robert Lewandowski’s name.

The award was canceled two years ago, when Bayern Munich won the treble, and Lewandowski was without a doubt the best player on the planet. Last year he had some competition, but the award went to Lionel Messi in the end.

Bayern Munich’s former player, Didi Hamann talked to Abendzeitung and explained that he thinks Lewandowski won’t win Ballon d’Or if he stays in Munich: I doubt he’ll win the Ballon d’Or in Munich. If he wants to win the Ballon d’Or, he could do it anywhere, but not in Munich.”

There is a lot of uncertainty over Lewandowski’s future. His contract runs until 2023, and it’s yet unclear whether Bayern will try to renew his contract or will they put him on the market to get funding for Erling Haaland.