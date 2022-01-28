Bayern Munich Alumni: Niko Kovac might be in line to replace Adi Hütter at struggling Borussia Mönchengladbach

Former Bayern Munich manager, Niko Kovac might be headed back to the Bundesliga if Sport Bild is to be believed! Adi Hütter, capable of beating Bayern Munich and just about nobody else, not even 2.Bundesliga strugglers Hannover 96, might see his time at the club coming to an end.

Hütter was an expensive coach; this might be the primary reason why Gladbach has been reluctant to let him go for a while although the writing is on the wall. Max Eberl had made Gladbach a rather interesting club for a player to sign and of course, Gladbach’s own rich history speaks for itself.

However, due to COVID-19 and lack of attendance, Gladbach is losing money and relegation might turn out to be a very expensive proposition. I would have loved to see Lucien Favre back at the club but it seems that the Foals have reached out to the pragmatic Kovac.

Hütter apparently has two games to turn the fortunes of the club around. If he does not win the next two games against fellow strugglers Arminia Bielefeld and Augsburg, his time at the Foals might be coming to an end.

I, for one, will be happy to see him go. Gladbach deserves much better. And Kovac might be the perfect man for the job.