Max Eberl might be the next high profile exit out of Borussia Mönchengladbach

Every single day, the news of a departure of a Borussia Mönchengladbach man is expected; that man is Adi Hütter; unfortunately, it always seems to be somebody else and recent news suggests that the man might be former Bayern Munich youth product, Max Eberl.

It seems that Eberl’s partner, the team manager of Gladbach, Sedrina Schaller, quit her job two weeks ago. Eberl, the mastermind behind Gladbach’s recent success (and possibly, unfortunately, the hiring of Adi Hütter) also wants to go. He has a contract with Gladbach till 2026 but wants to leave the Foals at the end of this month.

To be fair to Eberl, things have been really rough. Mathias Ginter (linked with Bayern Munich) and Denis Zakaria, two of the most prized assets of the club, will not be extending their contracts. And make no mistake about this: Gladbach is in a relegation fight. They were dumped out of the DFB-Pokal by Hannover 96.

Eberl is a respected figure in the German game. Quite a few clubs in both the Bundesliga and the 2.Bundesliga could do with his talents as sporting director. Eberl has held that post since October 2008 with the Foals.

Gladbach as a club must take a hard look at the situation and try to understand why a club with quite a talented squad is underperforming to this extent, how the same team can thrash Bayern Munich 5-0 and lose to Hannover 96 who are struggling in the 2.Bundesliga, 3-0.

Maybe, just maybe, take a look at the man in the dugout and ask him for a few explanations.....