Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 35 — The aftermath of the schism between Bayern Munich and Niklas Süle; Corentin Tolisso is too talented to be a back-up; Don’t discount Erling Haaland at Bayern just yet; and MORE!

There might not be a game for Bayern Munich this weekend, but it was an extremely eventful period nonetheless.

The news was certainly not the best if you are a fan of Niklas Süle, so examining the fallout from his expected departure is right atop of this week’s agenda. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Niklas Sule’s upcoming exit and a walk through of the top candidates to replace him. Will it be Matthias de Ligt, Nico Schlotterbeck, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, or Matthias Ginter? Or “maybe it’s something really cool that I don’t even know about” like Frank the Tank said in Old School.

Could Bayern Munich have a legitimate shot to get Erling Haaland if Robert Lewandowski leaves?

Alexander Nübel’s future at Bayern Munich is dependent on the length of Manuel Neuer’s contract extension.

Why the FC Bayern: Behind the Legend documentary was terrific, painful, genuine — and ultimately well done — all at the same time.

