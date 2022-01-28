Report: Alexander Nübel will seek to leave Bayern Munich if Manuel Neuer signs deal through 2025

It has been a wild couple of weeks for Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel.

The AS Monaco goalkeeper is pushing to get better every day, but the news that Manuel Neuer was expected to sign a contract extension probably left the 25-year-old confused.

Things might be clearing up, though — for better or worse.

According to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich informed Nübel’s representatives that the club would likely be extending the contract of Neuer:

(1/2) Update #Nübel: This week his management has been personally informed for the first time about the fact that the club wants to extend with #Neuer. But Salihamidzic tries to keep Nübel as well. Nübel wants to wait and see how long Neuer will extend. @SkySports #FCBayern — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 27, 2022

A new deal for Neuer, however, might not necessarily push Nübel to request a transfer. Nübel would be willing to extend his loan another year (through 2024), but if Neuer signs a deal through 2025, Nübel would seek to move on from Bayern Munich:

(1/2) Update #Nübel: This week his management has been personally informed for the first time about the fact that the club wants to extend with #Neuer. But Salihamidzic tries to keep Nübel as well. Nübel wants to wait and see how long Neuer will extend. @SkySports #FCBayern — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 27, 2022

Nübel is still considered a bright prospect and is already drawing interest from Tottenham Hotspur. Given he was a free transfer from Schalke 04, Bayern Munich could stand to receive a good return should the club work with Nübel on a sale.