Karim Adeyemi looks to be heading to Borussia Dortmund this summer

Erling Haaland’s time at Borussia Dortmund is most likely coming to an end this summer. However, regardless of whether or not the Norwegian striker leaves Dortmund in the summer, the club is working hard to bring in another striker. BVB are going to take another swing at acquiring a young promising striker from RB Salzburg. The last time they did so seemed to work out for them...

Dortmund are leading the race to sign Karim Adeyemi. The German striker is coveted throughout Europe but looks likely to follow the footsteps of his predecessor, Erling Haaland. It was reported that Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc and colleagues were seen coming from Salzburg during the winter break.

Borussia Dortmund are still in direct contact with RB Salzburg to progress in talks for Karim Adeyemi. He’s one of the main targets for the summer. #BVB



Personal terms already discussed, agreement still needed on fee and bonuses. No rush, talks will continue. https://t.co/ga3I2ig6w6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2022

Adeyemi wouldn’t be a direct replacement for Haaland though. They are different players and Adeyemi can play more of a Jadon Sancho role who creates scoring opportunities rather than waits to be set up with the ball. If Adeyemi were to be signed, it would take a change in Dortmund’s philosophy and style which is currently heavily tailored to Haaland.

Unfortunately for Dortmund, an early exit in the Champions League has financial repercussions and will no doubt affect their transfer spending. BVB manager Marco Rose has had to rely on squad flexibility for his team to succeed without Haaland and acquiring Adeyemi would without a doubt increase this flexibility. Dortmund seems like they are able to acquire brilliant young talent at a never-ending rate.