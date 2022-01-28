Oliver Kahn prepping Bayern Munich for potentially busy summer transfer window

When it comes to the summer transfer window, there is reason to believe that Bayern Munich will be relatively busy.

One of the biggest names expected to be available this summer is Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, but Kahn refused to comment on the Rekordmeister’s alleged interest in the Norwegian.

“I will not speak about players from other clubs,” Kahn said.

What Kahn did speak about, however, was the insinuation that Bayern Munich will look to bring free transfer targets, while not splurging too much on high salaries.

“FC Bayern is not exclusive to this topic of free transfers. If you look at the market, you’ll see that this is something the Corona crisis is bringing with it. See (Kylian) Mbappe for example. We have to work our way around the situation,” said Kahn (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s important to get some calming down in the football business in terms of salaries. I’m very optimistic at the moment that positive things will happen. This also allows us as FC Bayern, as a traditional club, to continue to look positively to the future.”

More than anything, Kahn knows he will keep the club competitive in Europe.

“We’re still competitive. FC Bayern has always managed to play at the top even without exorbitantly high funds. The challenge is always the same. I’m very positive about the future,” Kahn said.