Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona closer to Bayern Munich raid; Manchester City ousts Bayern in transfer battle; Niko Kovac won’t go to Everton; Bernd Leno to Newcastle United?; Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek to Crystal Palace?; and MORE!

FC Barcelona is reportedly closing in on acquiring Bayern Munich youth prospect Kenan Yildiz:

The example of Paul Wanner shows that FC Bayern gives their own youngsters a chance with the professionals. But not every talented kicker has promising prospects in Julian Nagelsmann’s team. In addition to Marcel Wenig, who was courted by Eintracht Frankfurt , the record champions are threatened with losing another offensive player from the campus in Kenan Yildiz. The German-Turk, who is mainly used in the FCB U19s, is only under contract until June 30th. According to SPORT1 information, those responsible for the campus around Jochen Sauer and Holger Seitz would like to extend him. But other clubs have long since become aware of the physically robust playmaker who is good at finishing and are tempting him with interesting career plans. First and foremost FC Barcelona. SPORT1 knows: The bosses of the Catalans have had Yildiz in mind for a long time and have now also consulted the squad planners of the professionals and coach Xavi. They have given the green light for a free transfer in the summer, and discussions are ongoing with the player’s agents.

Bayern Munich’s Gabriel Vidovic has also been very closely linked to Barca. The La Liga powerhouse seems to have found some fertile developmental grounds in Bavaria.

Manchester City has reportedly outbid both Bayern Munich and AC Milan for Hungarian winger Zalan Vansca:

Manchester City are on the verge of completing of adding another wonderkid to their ranks in the shape of winger Zalan Vancsa. The 17-year-old has impressed at MTK Budapest and drawn interest from some of Europe’s top clubs, including Bayern Munich and AC Milan. But City have managed to fend off that interest. It is no secret that City are in need of an out and out striker, though there is an expectation that Vansca won’t be the answer to their prayers just yet and is more likely to be sent back out on loan.

Manchester City also reportedly edged Bayern Munich for River Plate striker Julian Alvarez.

Niko Kovac will not be headed to Everton for his next stop — at least this winter anyway:

True✅ Niko Kovac won‘t join @Everton as new manager this Winter pic.twitter.com/imbrbiSCTR — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 26, 2022

Bayern Munich sure never leaves us in need of things to talk about.

You might be used to hearing two hosts on the Bavarian Podcast Works flagship show, but everyone else has been abducted (I think?), so you’ve got me on a solo mission to discuss the following topics:

A look back at Bayern Munich’s dominant effort against Hertha Berlin.

Niklas Süle’s potential exit from Bayern Munich, what it means from a sporting perspective and a financial perspective, and how even though it might seem like a big hole, the club will be able to replace him (at least somewhat).

Breaking down why moves for FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz probably won’t happen.

Niklas Süle has done an awesome this season — especially in winning his duels. The Germany international will be missed on Bayern Munich’s backline next season:

69 – Niklas #Süle has won 69% of his duels in the Bundesliga this season – the highest ratio of any player to have played at least 500 minutes in the competition this campaign. Rock. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/feMb05qVo3 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) January 26, 2022

Bernd Leno could finally get the exit from Arsenal FC — and Newcastle United might throw him a lifeline:

Manchester United could be sending midfielder Donny van de Beek to Crystal Palace on a loan assignment: