Report: No truth to rumours linking Jeong Woo-yeong with Bayern Munich

Jeong Woo-yeong was recently rumored to make a possible return to Munich. The previous Bayern Munich talent left the club to join SC Freiburg, but Bayern has a buy-back clause for Woo-yeong. The South Korean winger is said to have a €5 million buy-back clause and recent reports stated that Bayern were considering activating that clause.

However, more recent reports state otherwise. Tobi Altschäffl, a Bayern insider from Bild (as captured byTwitter account @iMiaSanMia) states that while the buy-back clause is legitimate, Bayern does not see Woo-yeong as a player that is at the level to play regularly for the first team. Additionally, they don’t see the need for another winger, especially with all the talent and depth Bayern have in that position.

While it’s true that Bayern don’t have a need for wingers at the moment, this could change. Maybe Coman could be deployed as a right-wing back allowing Bayern to sign another winger. Freiburg just extended the 22-year-old but that doesn’t mean it will stop Bayern. If Woo-yeong continues to elevate the game, it would be worth it to activate the buy-back clause. But for now, don’t expect to see him back in Munich anytime soon.