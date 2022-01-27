Leon Goretzka to miss RB Leipzig, out potentially weeks with ongoing knee pain

It has been a long time since Leon Goretzka last played for Bayern Munich. The last time we saw the Bochum native lace up for Bayern was on December 12, 2021, when he played sixty-five minutes of the Bavarians’ 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund.

After the game, it emerged that Goretzka had played through significant pain in his knee. And that pain persisted into the new year, when Bayern’s medical staff evidently considered but ultimately ruled out surgery to repair the injured tendon.

Now Bild reports (paywall) that Goretzka will “probably be out for a few more weeks” in addition to missing Bayern’s upcoming clash with RB Leipzig on February 5.

On Thursdady, January 27, Goretzka arrived on the pitch at Säbener Strasse at 11:20, but jogged by himself rather than join his teammates. Goretzka has been working on his comeback from the tendon injury for weeks, and still no end to his rehab is in sight.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann stated then, “It’s important that it doesn’t go on like this, because the situation is unbearable for him in particular. It’s very up-and-down. Leon is not able to play. We have to find different ways to ensure he isn’t out for another four to five weeks.”

Bild has observed Goretzka working on his rehab at different times from the main team training, and not on an adjacent pitch. “How fit is Goretzka really?” they ask.

If there is a silver lining to the situation, that has been Corentin Tolisso: the amiable Frenchman has delivered outstanding performances in Goretzka’s absence. The fact that he has scored a goal in both his last Bundesliga starts (against Köln and Hertha) is icing on the cake. In light of Tolisso’s excellent form and recent playing time, both the club and the player himself have been reevaluating whether they might reach an agreement to extend his contract after all.

That might prove wise. For the time being, after all, there is no timetable for Goretzka’s return to the pitch.