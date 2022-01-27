Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt and SC Freiburg defender Nico Schlotterbeck too expensive for Bayern Munich

The options to replace Niklas Süle at Bayern Munich are starting to be eliminated one-by-one based on new reports.

According to Sky Sport, Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt is simply too expensive for Bayern Munich at this point:

The defensive ace is dissatisfied with his playing time. A change has been in the air for a long time. The 22-year-old’s contract runs until 2024, and according to Sky info, Juve demands too high a fee for Bayern.

Similarly, SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck — one of Germany’s top young defenders — is also going to command too large of a transfer fee for the Bavarians to pay this summer:

According to Sky info, it costs around 20 to 25 million euros – Bayern want to avoid a high transfer fee. No concrete lead at the moment.

Sky is also reporting that Bayern Munich has not held any conversations with Chelsea FC’s Antonio Rüdiger, but the Germany international’s teammate, Andreas Christensen, is a “hot candidate” for the Bavarians. Similarly, Bayern Munich is “negotiating with Ginter, but the deal is still a long way from being finalized.”