Bayern Munich could reignite pursuit of FC Barcelona’s Sergino Dest in summer

According to Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich will not only be looking to fill a hole at center-back this summer.

The Bavarians will also be in search of another option at right-back. Transfermarkt’s Manuel Veth followed up on that news by stating that FC Barcelona right-back and USMNT star Sergino Dest could be back in play for Bayern Munich.

Moreover, Veth stated that should the Rekordmeister pursue Dest, the cost for the former Ajax player will be “significantly less” than the €21 million that FC Barcelona pad for Dest back in 2020:

Sergiño Dest to #Bayern could be back on. Although this would be a deal significantly less than what #Barca originally paid for the right back to #Ajax. https://t.co/BVgSNou5dA — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) January 27, 2022

Chelsea FC is also said to be interested in Dest, but Bayern Munich’s next investment at right-back will likely need to be able to function in a wing-back role as well. Julian Nagelsmann seems to be trending toward using a back-three at least part of the time in the future.

It is safe to say that Bayern Munich will prioritize an offensively-minded option for its next acquisition at the position.