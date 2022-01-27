Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies turns to Star Wars Legos to manage his downtime during his injury

Bayern Munich’s resident roadrunner Alphonso Davies is in a grim situation. After starting the year off on the wrong foot with a COVID infection, the star left back is currently still sidelined long after his recovery due to myocarditis, or a heart muscle inflammation. The condition will keep him out for at least four weeks, but according to authorities, should the problem be linked to his COVID infection, he would have to stop playing for at least three months.

While it is unclear as to exactly how long Davies will be missing from action, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann will be desperately awaiting his return as his side aims to win a tenth consecutive Bundesliga title and a sixth Champions League.

However, according to Davies’ Instagram story, the defender is not letting his condition get to him too much. On the contrary, it seems as if he has found a pretty good way to spend his downtime at the moment.

Davies’ Insta story showed a table laden with Lego blocks, with a huge box in the background. On the box is the Millennium Falcon, the most popular spaceship in the Star Wars franchise. The heavily modified YT-1300 light freighter is the fastest ship in the galaxy, so it’s probably apt that Davies, one of the fastest players in the world, is trying his hand at building it.

Davies will need all the time he has to build the Falcon. That particular set is part of the Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series, and is the fourth largest Lego set in the world with 7,541 pieces. Only the Lego World Map (over 11,000 pieces), the Titanic (9,090 pieces), and the Colosseum (9,036 pieces) have more pieces than Han Solo’s trusty starship.

The Falcon doesn’t come cheap, either. It costs around $1,000, which is well over what the Titanic costs (around $630). It just goes to show how much something can cost when you slap a Star Wars logo on the box, and how much these footballers actually earn to be able to afford such a luxury.

If you had the money to buy almost any toy or other item in the world, what would it be? Let us know in the comments, and we wish Phonzie a speedy recovery!