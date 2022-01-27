Report: Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel

According to a report from kicker (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Tottenham Hotspur is keeping tabs on Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nübel.

Nübel’s situation at Bayern Munich has always been complex, but it might become unmanageable should the Bavarians ink Manuel Neuer to another contract extension. If Bayern Munich and Neuer agree to a deal, it can be assumed that Nübel will press hard for a permanent transfer.

Currently, Nübel is enjoying a solid loan assignment with AS Monaco and is flashing some of the skill that has made him such a sought after commodity. In the end, however, Nübel wants to be the full-time starter at this stage in his career — something that Neuer’s presence all but ensures will not happen in Bavaria.

At Tottenham Hotspur, Hugo Lloris is 34-years-old and a contract that ends in 2024. Would that situation be suitable for Nübel?

We might soon find out.