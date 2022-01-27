Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr and Senegal reach Africa Cup of Nations Quarterfinals

Senegal beat Cape Verde to advance to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Quarterfinals on Tuesday. The match featured two red cards (one very questionable) and two players being sent to the hospital.

Patrick Andrade for Cape Verde received a red card in the first half, but Senegal was unable to capitalize until the hour mark. The questionable red card came in the 57th minute when Cape Verde’s goalkeeper Vozinha was sent off after a collision of heads with Sadio Mane. Vozinha was taken to a local hospital due to the head injury.

Mane would stay in and proceed to score a goal in the 63rd minute; however, he too would eventually be subbed off and taken to a hospital due to the head injury. After the match, Mane posted a picture of both players at the hospital signaling that they were both okay.

Another goal from Senegal, this one from Ahmadou Bamba Dieng, would seal the win and see them advance to the Quarterfinals.

Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr played the entire match for Senegal. He’s started every match of the AFCON for Senegal, only coming off once in the 89th minute against Guinea in the Group Stage.

Senegal will face Equatorial Guinea in the Quarterfinals on January 30.