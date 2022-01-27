Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsman frustrated with Dayot Upamecano’s error that led to goal

Dayot Upamecano moved from RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich last summer and has had mixed performances so far. Even though Nagelsmann is still his manager he can’t find stability at time in his first season with the Bavarians.

It seems as if the young French defender is either playing phenomenally — or he’s one of the worst players on the pitch. This weekend Bayern won comfortably 4-1 over Hertha Berlin, but the team could have had a clean sheet. After Upamecano came in the 80th minute, he made a poor back-pass. Manuel Neuer saved the first shot, but the second one went in.

Julian Nagelsmann was angry at Upamecano and talked publicly about the error via The Mirror: “That goal was completely avoidable. If I were 95 kilos and very fast, I’d control the ball, dribble another meter or two and see what happens. At some point, (Stevan) Jovetić has to put pressure on the goalkeeper, and you might be able to play the ball to your center-back partner. But you stay on the ball for now.”

Nagelsmann questioned Upa’s focus and concentration and continued: “Playing the ball directly coming out of the back and bouncing — that’s always difficult. I’m a fan of just doing things with control. There was no big pressure. Just put the ball down and see what the opponent does. It’s 4-0, mind you, so you can play a bit more controlled.”