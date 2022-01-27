Borussia Dortmund swapping Erling Haaland, Youssoufa Moukoko for Karim Adeyemi?

The expectation among everyone, in Germany and beyond, has been that Erling Haaland will be leaving the Borussia Dortmund this summer and heading... somewhere. The destination is not quite known. It could be England or Spain, or Haaland could end up staying in Germany if certain other cards are dealt. However, it’s now looking like Haaland won’t be the only young and talented forward leaving Dortmund soon.

Seventeen year old prodigy Youssoufa Moukoko looks like he’s the next one to be out the door. His agent Patrick Williams told Bild, “It is not a foregone conclusion, of course, that Youssoufa extends at BVB!”​ He added that while injuries have played a part, “he hardly gets the playing time he needs in the current phase of his career in Dortmund. So, of course, we think about what is best for the future.”​

His age and talent level make him a very intriguing prospect for any big club, but Moukoko is good enough to be playing every week somewhere.

Is the answer to their problems Karim Adeyemi? According to Bild, the transfer of Adeyemi is being negotiated between Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg. BVB managers Sebastian Kehl and Michael Zorc were in Salzburg this week to discuss the transfer. For now, the two sides are a little big apart on the transfer fee. Plus, Bayern Munich’s interest is still floating out there.

It’s going to be an interesting summer over at the Westfalenstadion.