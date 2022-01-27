Bayern Munich’s on-loan goalkeeper, Alexander Nübel, talks about his adaptation to life in France and his work ethic

Bayern Munich’s on-loan goalkeeper, Alexander Nübel, has had an impressive start in the new year. The young goalie managed to grab two clean sheets in a row before Monaco lost against Montpellier. Besides the last defeat, he was incredible in the last couple of matches for Monaco AS.

In an interview with AS Monaco’s website, the German talks about his experiences and accomplishments in the French team. While he had a difficult beginning this season, he admits that now things are finally falling in place for him and that he feels better with each day.

“To be honest, I didn’t change my way of working. I had to adapt to this new life, this new country, and a new league. The first games were not at the level I was hoping for. But I had to stay calm and take refuge in my work,” Nübel said. “That’s what I did. Week after week I improved, and I feel much better now. Today I have confidence in myself, I am performing well, and I am fully satisfied.”

He also thinks that one reason why he has improved is his healthy competition with other goalkeepers at Monaco. “Competition helps me when it’s healthy like it is here. If you have good competition between the goalkeepers, you progress and you show your qualities every weekend.”

Niko Kovač was recently sacked by Monaco’s management, but Alex explains that there are no big differences between the two managements, at least regarding his play.

And for the end, you can see Nübel’s calm reaction: