Daily Schmankerl: Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, FC Barcelona, Chelsea line up for Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle; Nico Schlotterbeck a long shot for Bayern?; Robin Gosens to Inter; Bayern out of Dusan Vlahovic race?; and MORE!

It became official on Wednesday and now we all know for sure that Niklas Süle will leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Given that news, clubs like Chelsea FC, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United are lining up to grab the Germany international:

Man Utd are among three Premier League clubs who are reportedly “preparing an offer” for Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle. The 26-year-old came through the ranks at Hoffenheim and he has been with Bayern Munich since 2017. Süle has been a mainstay for the German giants over the past few seasons. He has played over 150 times for them across all competitions. The defender’s contract expires in June and he is said to have rejected a new deal. Fichajes are reporting that Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all “preparing offers” for Sule. The report also states that Barcelona “have him as an option” ahead of the summer.

Süle, meanwhile, has reportedly rejected Newcastle United:

TRUE✅ Niklas Süle refuses a Transfer to @NUFC pic.twitter.com/W8JeQDI7RL — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 26, 2022

Should Niklas Süle leave Bayern Munich, SC Freiburg center-back Nico Schlotterbeck is an option for the Bavarians, but maybe not the first choice:

Another candidate, but like Gladbach’s Matthias Ginter, it’s more on the list of alternatives. The 22-year-old has had an excellent development at Freiburg and is already being linked with some bigger clubs. According to SPORT1 information, BVB also has him on the list. It is therefore quite possible that the left foot, who has already been called up for the national team by Hansi Flick, will take the next step in the summer. He would have nothing against a move to Munich. “There is hardly a player who is not attracted to FC Bayern,” said Schlotterbeck in an interview with SPORT1 at the beginning of December.

Bayern Munich sure never leaves us in need of things to talk about.

You might be used to hearing two hosts on the Bavarian Podcast Works flagship show, but everyone else has been abducted (I think?), so you’ve got me on a solo mission to discuss the following topics:

A look back at Bayern Munich’s dominant effort against Hertha Berlin.

Niklas Süle’s potential exit from Bayern Munich, what it means from a sporting perspective and a financial perspective, and how even though it might seem like a big hole, the club will be able to replace him (at least somewhat).

Breaking down why moves for FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz probably won’t happen.

Rudi Völler thinks his guy, Patrik Schick, is at the same level of Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland:

“Is Patrik Schick in the world-class category alongside Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland? You only have to look at the Bundesliga scoring charts, where he’s right between the pair,” said Völler, a scorer of 132 goals in 232 Bundesliga appearances, and 1990 FIFA World Cup winner with Germany. “He scored as many goals as Cristiano Ronaldo at the Euros, so was already in the world-class category, but has only got better with us this season. He has a lot of qualities: heading the ball - he’s the best at that of the [aforementioned] three. His pace. His left football is brilliant. He’s a centre-forward who can really play and also hold up the ball.”

It seems like Gladbach’s Matthias Ginter might not be such a shoo-in to join Inter Milan:

Bayern Munich look to be the favourites to sign Borussia Monchengladbach defender Mathias Ginter ahead of Inter. This according to SportItalia transfer market expert Alfredo Pedulla, who reported on air that the Bavarians are moving for the defender, who is not a major priority for the Nerazzurri. Ginter’s current deal with Gladbach is set to expire at the end of June, and he has not yet renewed with the Bundesliga side so would be available on a free transfer in the summer. Inter have been linked with the 28-year-old should they be able to sign him on a free transfer in the summer transfer window, though they are not interested in him this month.However, according to Pedulla, signing Ginter is not a major priority for the Nerazzurri.

One Germany international that might actually be headed to Inter Milan immediately is Robin Gosens. Gosens is reportedly leaving Atalanta for Inter:

Robin Gosens to Inter, here we go! Agreement reached with Atalanta. Loan with obligation to buy for €25m add ons included. Personal terms agreed. ⚫️ #Inter



Gosens will sign his contract in the coming hours. Deal sealed and completed. He joins Inter immediately - in January. pic.twitter.com/U0jpjplIEr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2022

It looks like Juventus is closing in on Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic and that Bayern Munich is — effectively — no longer in the race: