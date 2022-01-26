Jerome Boateng jokingly touts trying to convince Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski to join Olympique Lyon

Robert Lewandowski’s contract with Bayern Munich is a hot button issue right now, as it still remains unclear whether or not he will definitely sign an extension. His current contract is set to expire in June 2023, but the player himself will need to decide if it’s finally time to experience something else than Bayern. It’s no secret that clubs would be chomping at the bit to sign the Polish ace, but only a handful would genuinely be able to realistically afford him. Of course, there is still the possibility that he will extend with Bayern for another season or two before the summer of 2023.

Lewandowski’s former Bayern teammate Jerome Boateng joined Olympique Lyon over the summer after a long, well-decorated tenure in Munich. He’s finally starting to gain some form after a rough start with the Ligue 1 outfit, but he recently took to his Twitter account to head to a suggestion that a lot of Lyon fans had given his connection to Lewandowski.

Most people in the footballing realm, let alone Bayern and the Bundesliga, know that Lewandowski is approaching a crucial period in his career. He can extend at Bayern, or decide to go elsewhere to experiencing something else while he’s still playing and performing at a top level. Boateng had received a number of requests from Lyon fans on social media to try to sway Lewandowski to join Lyon, so he said that if a certain tweet got over 100,000 likes, he’d consider talking to his former Bayern teammates (Sport Bild).

Si ce tweet obtient 100 000 RT, je parlerai à Robert. #ConsiderItDone https://t.co/dVMxWV6ALo — Jérôme Boateng (@JeromeBoateng) January 25, 2022

“If this tweet gets 100,000 retweets, I’ll talk to Robert,” Boateng's quote retweet reads. As it stands, the quote retweet from Boateng is about one-third of the way there with retweets, but that number could significantly rise. At the time of Sport Bild publishing their writeup of Boateng’s light-hearted gesture, the retweet count was at 26.2k.

Obviously, Lewandowski going to Lyon is next to impossible, but for two players that spent so much time together at Bayern, it’s good to see that Boateng can still find humor from the situation. Lewandowski is yet to reply, but it’s likely that is has, or at least will be, brought to his attention at some point.