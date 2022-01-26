Robert Lewandowski’s potential departure could fund big Erling Haaland move for Bayern Munich

According to a report from Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich could positively spin what would be an awful — yet possible — scenario during the summer transfer window from something club-breaking to something rejuvenating.

First, let’s assume the worst scenario: Robert Lewandowski decides to leave the Rekordmeister.

Should Lewandowski decide to transfer away from Bavaria, the expected return on the Polish Hitman would be €60 million.

Now, let’s assume the best possible response: Erling Haaland would like to move to Bayern Munich.

Per Bild, Bayern Munich would then like to take the revenue generated from a sale of Lewandowski and use it to partially fund activating Erling Haaland’s release clause from Borussia Dortmund. Haaland’s release clause is rumored to be €75 million.

With Haaland’s salary expected to be €24 million per season, it would be a wash in terms of what Lewandowski currently draws from the club’s budget.

Just like that...Bayern Munich could (maybe? possibly? potentially? improbably?) transition from Robert Lewandowski to Erling Haaland.

The Bavarians, however, still seem set on finding a way to extend the contract of Lewandowski even if there are whispers that he would like to take on a new challenge.

“I’ve already said that a few times. I would be happy if Robert ended his career at Bayern. Our sporting management is in constant contact with the players,” Hainer told Bild. “We still have a little time with him. The contract runs until 2023.”