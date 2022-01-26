Bayern Munich, Corentin Tolisso considering extension, Denis Zakaria is the backup plan

Once the summer transfer window closed with Corentin Tolisso still a member of Bayern Munich, most fans assumed that he would end his Bayern career in at the end of the 2021/22 season. HOWEVER, real life has a funny way of shaking things out. A few, quite frankly, great performances later, and a contract extension is under serious consideration.

According to Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern and the 27-year-old Tolisso are both considering a contract extension, after recent performances have shown his quality when he’s healthy. Unfortunately, for both Bayern and Tolisso, the problem is that he’s injured seemingly more often than not.

Bayern’s backup plan, if they do decide to move on from Tolisso, is Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria. That same report states that Hasan Salihamidžić has already met with the 25-year-old’s representatives. If Zakaria does come to Munich, the plan is to deploy him as a backup in central midfield and defense. It can be a bonus to get a player who can play multiple positions.

At his press conference earlier today, club CEO Oliver Kahn also directly addressed Tolisso’s resurgence.

“It is amazing what level of performance he is playing football at now. He showed what he’s capable of. Nothing better can happen to us than when players show top performances and get back into the top of their game,” Kahn said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).