Bayern Munich has signed goalkeeper Lukas Schneller to a contract extension through 2024. The 20-year-old player, who has been with Bayern since 2012, is highly rated within the club.

“Lukas is a very ambitious young keeper, but unfortunately he was unlucky enough to be injured this season,” said campus director Jochen Sauer. “But we are very satisfied with his development as a goalkeeper and believe that he can take the next steps with us.”

Schneller was born in Munich and has played with Bayern II for the last two seasons. Despite a few injury setbacks, Schneller knows Mia San Mia pretty well. “I would like to thank FC Bayern for the trust. I’ve gone through all the youth teams here and I’m looking forward to the future at my heart’s club in Munich.”

Still, despite all the noise, Schneller knows what the focus is. “We want to celebrate promotion back to the 3rd division with the amateurs!”

According to Bild, Schneller is close to passing Christian Früchtl on the club’s internal ranking for the third goalkeeper. Früchtl’s contract is only through 2023, so the club will probably look to let him move on this summer.