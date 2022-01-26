Bayern Munich planning to give Brazzo more flexibility, power in squad planning decisions

Since Oliver Kahn became the CEO of Bayern Munich following the retirement of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, part of his focus has been in empowering employees to do their jobs, so that he can be more hands-off of day-to-day operations of the club.

This includes Bayern’s sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic. While the club and Brazzo are currently negotiating an extension of his contract to remain in his position, it would appear some details of that new deal have leaked, according to Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kahn plans to give Brazzo the full squad wage bill, plus the limit of the transfer budget and then let him do his job. According to the report, Brazzo will have the ability to choose the players that he wants and the flexibility to act quicker in the transfer market to target certain players.

None of this is too surprising. The obvious exceptions will come in during situations where Brazzo thinks the club needs to break it’s wage bill or transfer budget. Say, if Robert Lewandowski decides not to renew his contract, the club will have to seriously consider spending big on a replacement.

Quite frankly, what’s the point in having a sporting director if you don’t entrust them to their job?