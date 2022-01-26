Report: Bayern Munich reject loan offer for Armindo Sieb

Bayern Munich has a lot of talented kids in their youth teams at the moment, and if they’re not currently catching the eye of Julian Nagelsmann and the first team, they’re catching the eyes of other teams. This time, it’s Armindo Sieb being linked with Hannover 96, per this report from Bild.

Hannover 96 reportedly want to bring Sieb to the club in the summer, and they even tried for this winter to get an early jump on things. Bayern, however, struck down any potential move.

When asked by Bild if they had interest in the player, Hannover 96 Sporting Director Marcus Mann would only say, “I know the player.”

Sieb moved to Bavarian in 2020 from Hoffenheim and received his first team appearance under Hansi Flick in the DFB Pokal against FC Düren.

The soon-to-be-19 year old has 20 appearances and 3 goals for Bayern II in the Regionalliga this season so far.

Bayern are stuck in between a rock and a hard place with regard to the kids in their youth teams. They need to get Bayern II into the 3.Liga, keep them there, while also being accommodating to these players and letting them to out on loan to get playing time at a level that's better for their continued development.

Sieb is only under contract through 2023 at the moment, so Bayern will certainly make a decision on his future this summer.