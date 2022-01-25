Report: Niklas Süle feels underappreciated by the Bayern Munich bosses

According to Bild, Niklas Süle’s unhappiness with Bayern Munich is not a newfound feeling. Statements attributed to the club’s bosses and how his contract situation was handled caused the Germany international to sour on extending his stay with team.

The perceived lack of commitment to the defender and Süle’s idea that he was not given the same respect as other players with expiring deals might have even caused more strife. Interestingly, Bild also asserts that the club’s efforts to retain Süle were lacking, except for the overtures from coach Julian Nagelsmann:

BILD found out: Statements by the bosses about him and the subject of the contract caused Süle to frown. Overall, the player didn’t have the feeling that FC Bayern really wanted to keep him - a sign of a lack of appreciation for him. Süle is said to have been surprised that the bosses (public) did not show as much commitment to keeping him as they did with other stars. The recruiting of the club bosses always seemed strangely cool. Only coach Nagelsmann really tried.

In addition, the €10 million offer to Süle was lacking in comparison to the other deals recently sign by his teammates. Joshua Kimmich (€20 million), Leon Goretzka (€18 million), and Kingsley Coman (€17 million) all received contract offers that far exceeded what Süle was offered, which also seems to have been an issue.