Bavarian Podcast Works S4E22: Reflecting on Bayern Munich’s win over Hertha Berlin; Breaking down Niklas Süle’s potential exit; Why moves for Florian Wirtz and Frenkie de Jong probably won’t work; and MORE!

Bayern Munich sure never leaves us in need of things to talk about.

You might be used to hearing two hosts on the Bavarian Podcast Works flagship show, but everyone else has been abducted (I think?), so you’ve got me on a solo mission to discuss the following topics:

A look back at Bayern Munich’s dominant effort against Hertha Berlin.

Niklas Süle’s potential exit from Bayern Munich, what it means from a sporting perspective and a financial perspective, and how even though it might seem like a big hole, the club will be able to replace him (at least somewhat).

Breaking down why moves for FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz probably won’t happen.

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

