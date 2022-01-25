Bayern Munich’s prospects with Florian Wirtz might not be great

Bayern Munich is reportedly keeping a close eye on Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz, but actually procuring the youngster might not be so easy given the attention he is receiving from some deep-pocketed suitors.

According to Sport1, Wirtz has committed to stay with Bayer Leverkusen through the 2022/23 campaign, but has a contract that runs through 2026. That deal likely ensures that Die Werkself will be collecting a hefty sum should Wirtz seek to move on after next season.

While Bayern Munich has long been a fan of Wirtz (and remains in contact with his family), the prodigious talent could seek to play abroad:

Bayer boss Rudi Völler recently assured several times that Wirtz could take the next step in a year and a half at the earliest. To England? Spain? Or maybe even Munich? SPORT1 knows: FC Bayern finds Wirtz interesting, but is currently not seriously planning to enter a possible betting with clubs such as Manchester City, Liverpool FC, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain. On the one hand, this is due to Julian Nagelsmann’s top-class offense, which will largely remain together in the next few years, but on the other hand it is also due to Wirtz’s price tag.

Another roadblock for Bayern Munich’s desire to acquire Wirtz could becoming from an internal source — Paul Wanner:

Bavaria is in a Wirtz dilemma! However, squad planners Hasan Salihamidzic and Marco Neppe already have another future solution in mind. An internal and less expensive, but by no means a less exciting future solution. (Bayern) could provide a promotion of homegrown Paul Wanner. The 16-year-old, who recently became the youngest Bundesliga player in the club’s history, is making those responsible and coach Nagelsmann enthusiastic. Even if the teenager is to be carefully built up over the next few years: Hasan Salihamidzic and Co. see him as an important player for the future who, together with exceptional talent Jamal Musiala, should become a cornerstone in the attacking midfield.

To tie this all together, should Wirtz leave, Bayer Leverkusen has identified Wanner as a potential replacement for its resident phenom.