Bayern Munich acknowledges Bavaria will allow up to 10K spectators for Bundesliga matches

It seems that ghost games will soon be a thing of the past, as Bavarian politicians allowed up to 10.000 spectators for Bundesliga matches. The new regulations also apply to other professional leagues.

According to kicker, the fans require proof of vaccination, a test, or proof of recovery from COVID-19, to attend the matches. Also, another interesting new rule — alcohol is forbidden in stadiums.

Recently, all German professional leagues from football, handball, basketball, and ice hockey demanded the end of the blanket bans and wrote a letter to Chancellor’s Office and the prime ministers. They are financially suffering from ghost games, and are looking for concrete solutions to the problem.

Bayern Munich’s CEO Oliver Kahn is happy with the relaxation of measures and hopes that more spectators would be allowed in the stadium soon: “We have to find reasonable solutions for all areas of life, so also for sports.”

Bayern Munich officially announced the move via its website:

The Bavarian state government today (Tuesday) decided to relax spectator restrictions for sporting and cultural events. That also applies to FC Bayern home games at the Allianz Arena. From Thursday, 27 January, stadium capacities are again permitted to reach 25% with a maximum of 10,000 spectators allowed to attend matches. That was announced by Florian Herrmann, head of the Bavarian state chancellery, after a meeting of the Bavarian state government.

Markus Söder, Bavaria’s Prime Minister, justified the relaxation of measures by saying that the Omikron variant isn’t burdening the healthcare system as much as the previous variants.

Bayern’s next home game is against RB Leipzig this Saturday.