Bayern Munich’s Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Cameroon advance to AFCON Quarterfinals

With a 2-1 win over Comoros, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Cameroon win in the Round of 16.

By Phillip Quinn
FBL-AFR-AFCON-2021-2022-CMR-COM Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Cameroon beat Comoros 2-1 on Monday in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16. Cameroon grabbed a goal in each half thanks to Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar, while Comoros received an absolute wonder goal from Youssouf M’Changama.

The match was sure to be wild before kickoff when Comoros were forced to play an outfield player as a goalkeeper due to injuries and positive COVID tests. Then, in the 7th minute, Nadjim Abdou was sent off, putting the island nation on the back foot even more. Still, they fought hard and forced Cameroon to battle for everything they got in the match.

Bayern Munich’s Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting played for 63 minutes in the win.

Cameroon will face Gambia in the Quarterfinals on January 29.

Unfortunately, the match was marred by a crush outside the Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé where, so far, 6 people have been confirmed dead and “at least” 40 injured.

