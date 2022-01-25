Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski discusses winning back-to-back FIFA The Best awards

After losing out to Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi on France Football’s Ballon d’Or race last month, Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski was pronounced “The Best” player of the year 2021 by FIFA. Breaking records and expanding the awards and honors section of his Wikipedia page has become a routine for the Poland international.

Speaking to Bundesliga, Lewandowski shared his joy on winning back-to-back FIFA awards and made sure to mention, like he always does, that the award belongs to the team as a whole. He said, “I have to say that is a huge honor and I’m very proud of this award. Because everything that I did and that I’m doing makes me proud. I’m very happy to win these kinds of awards. Because these awards also belong to the team, because we are all together as one player.”

Lewandowski constantly pushes himself to find room for improvement in his game and always keeps within himself the hunger for more success – a quality engraved on the Bayern DNA.

He said, “If you love this sport if you love this game like I do, it’s always easier to be motivated for the next step. It doesn’t matter how many games you won or how many awards you won. For me, it’s more important how many games are still to win, or how many titles are still to win. And this is the difference. And even after awards, even after the next title, it makes me more motivated for the next win.”

A scene from the “Behind the Legend” documentary where Lewandowski, Leroy Sané and Joshua Kimmich discuss the game right after clinching the Club World Cup last year is a perfect example of the aforementioned attitude.

“I think that every award means a lot for the league – for the team as well. Because we are playing as a team during the game and throughout the season. And all these individual awards also are important for the club. Winning titles with your team is always special – because they are the most important – but also individual awards are important, because it means that you consistently did good work. And so many people are talking about these awards, talking about these titles, so it is good not only for me but for the club and all the league as well”, added Lewandowski.

Lewandowski currently tops the Bundesliga goal-scoring chart with 23 goals, five more than Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick. With 14 more games left to play, the possibility of the Pole equalling his own record from last season cannot be ruled out. Will he be able to do it? We would very much love to see that happen.