Despite Hoffenheim loan, Bayern Munich still keeping an eye on Justin Che

Former FC Dallas defender Justin Che’s loan assignment with Hoffenheim was announced last week after the player was believed to have a long flirtation with Bayern Munich.

According to Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), the Bavarians played no role in Che’s signing with Hoffenheim and holds no future stake in the player.

Che will be with Hoffenheim — and fellow FC Dallas alum Chris Richards — through 2023, where Hoffenheim will have the option to buy the young defender for €2 million. Despite all of that, Bayern Munich’s scouts will still be keeping an eye on Che for the future.

Bayern Munich, however, is not the only football entity watching Che.

Per Hau, the DFB is also keeping tabs on Che, who has German citizenship, but has only play for the United States youth national teams to date. Che could potentially be eligible to play for Germany, but the DFB is said to be letting the defender settle in with Hoffenheim before making a formal approach.