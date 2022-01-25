Bayern Munich’s Herbert Hainer confident in getting deal done with Brazzo

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic is due for a new contract and club president Herbert Hainer does not anticipate any issues in reaching a contract extension and is in no rush at this stage to finalize anything.

Right now, Salihamidzic has a laser-focus on ensuring he reaches contract extensions with the eligible players on Bayern Munich’s roster.

“We still have time. Hasan has a contract until 2023. I think he’s doing an excellent job, especially in the last few weeks with the three extensions of (Joshua) Kimmich, (Leon) Goretzka and Kingsley Coman,” Hainer said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “But also when you see the young players, whether it’s (Josip) Stanišić, (Jamal) Musiala or Alphonso Davies, who he (Salihamidžić) brought in. The performances that FC Bayern bring to the pitch would not be possible without the sporting director. I’m absolutely happy with his work.”

Knowing that, Bayern Munich fans should feel confident Salihamidzic will get his contract extension — just maybe not until the work in extending the club’s key players is complete.