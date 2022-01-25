Bayern Munich Alumni: Franck Ribery recovering from COVID

Former Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery hasn’t taken the field yet in 2022 for Serie A side Salernitana, and we now know why from the Frenchman himself. Ribery, like a lot of players around the world, contracted COVID at the beginning of the month and is finally recovering.

Ribery tweeted about his recovery this week:

In the last days and weeks I was unfortunately stopped by Covid, which was very difficult, but thanks to God Al hamdoulillah I’m getting better and better. Since this week I have been training on my own again and hope to be back on the pitch soon inshaAllah.

Negli scorsi giorni e nelle scorse settimane purtroppo ho avuto degli impedimenti dovuti al Covid ed è stato molto difficile, ma grazie a Dio Al hamdoulillah sto sempre meglio. Da questa settimana mi alleno di nuovo da solo e spero di poter tornare presto in campo inshaAllah. pic.twitter.com/IPiPMBq3Fm — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) January 21, 2022

On January 4th, Salernitana announced that 11 players had tested positive for COVID and were looking to get their January 5th match against Venezia postponed. Serie A denied their request and forced Salernitana to forfeit. While they didn’t release the names of any of their positive players, it’s assumed now that Ribery was one of them.

Ribery played in 12 matches in the first half of the season, starting 11. He picked up 2 assists and 0 goals in those matches.