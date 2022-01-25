Bayern Munich loanees Chris Richards, Sarpreet Singh called up to United States, New Zealand

Bayern Munich loanees Chris Richards and Sarpreet Singh have both been called up to their respective national teams, the United States and New Zealand, for the upcoming international break. The break will feature games from Asia, Africa, and the Americas, but the Europeans have decided to take the break off.

Richards was named to a large 28 player roster by USA coach Gregg Berhalter for three World Cup Qualifiers to be played during the break. The Americans will face El Salvador, Canada, and Honduras.

Gregg Berhalter calls 28 players to Columbus for upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches » https://t.co/Vu7OxYf3kB#USMNT x @BioSteelSports pic.twitter.com/ooNqL5ATPv — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) January 21, 2022

Singh and New Zealand have scheduled two friendlies during the upcoming break against Jordan and Uzbekistan. The friendlies against the two Asian sides will both be played in the United Arab Emirates.

Danny Hay has named his squad for the upcoming games against Jordan and Uzbekistan — New Zealand Football (@NZ_Football) January 20, 2022

Elsewhere, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bouna Sarr are still with Cameroon and Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations. However, with the Round of 16 kicking off Sunday, both players could be back in Munich by the end of the week, depending on how their luck in Cameroon turns out.