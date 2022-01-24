Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller showing no signs of slowing down

Once again, Thomas Müller is having another exceptional season for Bayern Munich. The 32-year-old is even taking his game up a notch and earning a massive global reputation. He is accumulating more assists than anyone else in Europe’s top 5 leagues and is on his way to earning a record 11th Bundesliga title.

With 16 assists so far this season, you can’t deny Müller’s impact. The World Cup winner looks like he will smash his previous record of 21 assists. Since 2008 when he made his Bayern senior debut, only Lionel Messi has provided more assists in Europe’s top five leagues. That is absolutely exceptional and just shows how much more credit the German deserves.

Müller credits the passion he has for winning as a large factor for his success. “It’s about wanting to win every game. That feeling of happiness when winning, of being better, that’s what gives you the kick,” Müller once said. He also credits his teammates who make it easier for him. I can imagine that being on the pitch with Lewandowski wouldn’t hurt...

It's not just assists he provides, he is a prolific goal scorer as well. Müller even earned the accolade of Golden Boot for the most goals scored at the FIFA 2010 World Cup. So many legends and coaches speak highly of the Raumdeuter. “There will never be anyone like him again. You often can’t grasp his style of play, but he’s always positive, has the energy of an 18-year-old and encourages all his teammates,” said Nagelsmann about Müller.

It is great to see Müller to receive more recognition but he is still undoubtedly underrated. Despite what others might think, there’s one group that will never underestimate Müller’s value - Bayern Munich supporters.