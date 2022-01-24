The Netherlands want to hire Bayern Munich’s former manager

The Dutch Football Association is reportedly interested in bringing Pep Guardiola as their next national manager. The former Bayern Munich coach is the current manager of Manchester City and is enjoying great success there, and could be up for a new challenge.

The Catalan’s contract expires next summer and, as Sport Bild reports, there is a good chance that Pep and the Citizens will part ways. As City is already on the verge of taking the fourth Premier League title in his six years in Manchester. The only thing that Pep is still trying to win after his Barcelona exit is the Champions League trophy.

If he manages to grab the most important club trophy, he might be on the lookout for some new challenges. He also expressed his desire to coach a national team: “I want to coach a national team. Sooner or later, that will happen.”

The current coach for the Oranje is also a former coach of the Bavarians — Louis van Gaal, who will retire after this year’s World Cup. So the Dutch Football Association will be on the lookout for the new coach very soon, and they already tried to get Pep’s signature, but the Spaniard extended his contract at City.

All in all, the report seems a bit unrealistic, but this is football — anything is possible!