Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer thrilled with Bayern Munich’s win over Hertha Berlin

One of the brightest stars from Bayern Munich’s 4-1 win was midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who turned in a standout performance offensively and defensively.

After the match, Kimmich talked about how good it was to be in action with the team playing so well.

“It’s really fun to be back on the pitch. We controlled the game today. It could have gone even higher - maybe we need a bit more goal-shooting practice. We haven’t been that good at counter-pressing in the past few games. That was better today,” Kimmich told DAZN (as captured by Tz).

One of the players who impressed Kimmich was Leroy Sane, who saw an absolute cracker of a goal waved off because it hit his arm before he unleashed a beauty of a shot.

“I first reprimanded him in the dressing room because he didn’t score the fifth goal,” Kimmich joked.

For Neuer, he knew his team had an edge because Hertha Berlin was coming off of a midweek DFB-Pokal match against Union Berlin, but — like everyone — wanted to see his boys finish better.

“Hertha was a bit tired from the cup game, we wanted to put them under pressure and disrupt it early on,” Neuer said. “In the final training session we always do shooting practice. We not only missed great opportunities, but most opportunities.”