Bayern Munich looking to extend Manuel Neuer until age 39

A handful of years ago, Manuel Neuer was struggling to recover from a persistent foot injury and was facing a crisis of confidence on the pitch. The normally 100%-confident-in-every-decision goalkeeper was suddenly hesitant in his decision-making. Then, the foot healed, and the confidence returned.

Now, Bayern Munich and Neuer are looking to extend his contract with the club until he’s near-40 years old.

Prior to Bayern’s match with Hertha Berlin, club president Herbert Hainer spoke to Florian Plettenberg with Sky Sports (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m firmly convinced that he will end his career at Bayern,” he said. “Neuer can certainly play for a few more years at this level. For me he’s still the best GK in the world and I would be happy if we can announce (an extension) at some point.”

Neuer himself has previously spoken about eventually retiring at Bayern.

Bild is also reporting that, while talks haven’t started in earnest yet between Bayern and Neuer’s camp, both sides are looking to extend the contract through 2025 when Neuer will be 39.

That seems to be echoed in Hainer’s other statement. “We’re in no hurry. Manuel knows what he has in us. We know what we have in him.” Hainer continued, “He’s been with us long enough now. So there is no hurry. But at some point, I hope, it will happen.”