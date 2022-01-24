Bayern Munich not planning any winter transfers

Transfer rumors are always swirling around Bayern Munich with dozens of players linked the club at any given time. This January as been no different, with a various cadre of players including Andreas Christensen, Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, and Denis Zakaria. However, the Bavarians are certainly comfortable with the current squad for the remainder of the season.

During his pre-game interview with Florian Plettenberg and Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern president Herbert Hainer said: “We have a very, very strong team and I don’t see any reason why we should still do something in winter.”

Sporting Director Hassan Salihamidzic also confirmed prior to the game that they had no plans to make moves this winter saying, “nothing will happen”.

It’s not too shocking that Bayern has no plans to bring in any players during the winter transfer window, but I do think it’s possible that we see a youth player or two head out on loan this winter.