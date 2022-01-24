Is Bayern Munich’s rumored interest in Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt legit?

Count Sport Bild reporter Christian Falk among the people surprised about the rumor linking Bayern Munich to Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt.

Falk said that personally had not heard the whispers about this alleged pursuit, but did acknowledge that there is a history between the Bavarians and De Ligt.

“Until now, I haven’t heard about this rumor from the club. Before the Hernández signing, there were voices within the club that de Ligt would be a better fit,” Falk said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “But the money has been invested differently and now Matthijs de Ligt costs at least €60 million.”

Interestingly, Falk has not given it the “Not true” treatment as of yet.

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic is rumored to be a big fan of De Ligt, but even with that support, it is hard to think Bayern Munich would dip its toes into those expensive waters even if Niklas Süle decides to move on from the club this summer.