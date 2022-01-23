Match Awards from Bayern Munich’s 4:1 win against Hertha Berlin

Jersey Swap: Linus Gechter

It was a tough match in prospect for Hertha Berlin, and Bayern Munich dominated throughout the entire match. And without Linus Gechter and Alexander Schwolow, Bayern could have won with a double-digit number on the scoreboard. Gechter is a very young, 17-year-old defender who was solid today and even had a clearance on the goal-line. Schwolow was also great today, but he made an error that led to a goal. But overall, both of them were one of the best Hertha’s players on the pitch.

Der Kaiser: Niklas Süle

Bayern’s backline was solid tonight, up until Dayot Upamecano came in. But, if we forget that ‘minor’ mistake, the visiting team’s defenders were solid, and one of the best performers tonight was Niklas Süle. He was solid on the ground, won tons of duels, and had a couple of great passes. Süle immediately opened the match with a great pass for Gnabry. Süle made some crucial interceptions and tackles and was defensively on top of his game. He continues his spell of good matches, and hopefully, we will see him in Bayern’s jersey in the coming seasons.

Fußballgott: Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane has had a slow start to the match but gradually got better. As the second half began, he became very productive and had some brilliant moves. Sane also managed to pull off some impressive passes that created some dangerous counter-attacks for the Bavarians. He was also very active when Bayern pressed, and that’s how he got his goal tonight. He also scored another goal near the end of the match, but I’m still not sure whether it was justified to cancel his goal due to a handball. Nevertheless, a great match from Leroy, as he had 90% accurate passes as well as three key passes.

Corentin Tolisso also had a great match, and with his recent performances (and with Marcel Sabitzer’s performances), I wouldn’t be surprised if Brazzo offered him a new deal.

Der Bomber: Thomas Müller

Bayern Munich is going to have a hard time replacing the Raumdeuter. Under Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsman, Muller almost pulls a goal or an assist per match. Thomas looks to get better each year, and this year is no different. He scored a weird goal today, but it was in his style. He almost got an assist in the first half, but unfortunately, Tolisso was offside. He also had two great chances in the second half — one a header and the second, a shot from about 5 meters from the goal, but Schwolow managed to save that one too.

Meister of the Match: Joshua Kimmich

A brilliant performance from Bayern’s versatile midfielder! You don’t see perfect performances very often, but what Joshua Kimmich produced tonight was, without a doubt — perfect! He was vital to tonight’s victory. Whenever Bayern moved forward, Kimmich was there to start the attack. And whenever Hertha attacked, he closely followed the attack and was involved in the defending. Just a perfect evening from Kimmich. He managed to get two assists, and he was also able to provide seven key passes. He had the most passes of all players on the pitch and managed to get 91% of them correct. Keep it up, Josh!