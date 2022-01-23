Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 4 - 1 Hertha Berlin (Rückrunde)

Bayern Munich entertained against Hertha Berlin in one of the best performances (granted there are many) under Julian Nagelsmann; Bayern passed the 100-goal mark in the Nagelsmann era.

In this post-game podcast, we cover the following:

A quick look back at the game

Thoughts on the back three and Benjamin Pavard

Bayern’s best center-back pairing

Dayot Upamecano’s error

Serge Gnabry’s inconsistency and why he should still be on the team

Bayern’s positional fluency

Bayern’s line-up and why it worked

What Hertha was lacking today and who they could have used to cause Bayern more trouble

Thoughts on Thomas Müller’s and Leroy Sané’s performances

What today told us about Bayern moving forward

