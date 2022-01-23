Bayern Munich waiting on response from Niklas Süle regarding new deal

Bayern Munich could know shortly if it will need to hit the transfer market in the summer for a new center-back.

In an interview prior to Bayern Munich’s match against Hertha Berlin, club president Herbert Hainer indicated that the club has made an offer to Süle. Now, though, Bayern Munich is just waiting on a response from the Germany international.

The big defender’s decision will go a long in way in determining what the future of Bayern Munich’s back line looks like.

“We made an offer for Niklas Süle. Now it’s up to him to accept or reject it. Of course it has to be within a certain period of time, because then we have to position ourselves accordingly,” Hainer said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I don’t know the exact date right now, but at some point in the foreseeable future, he will certainly say what he wants to do. And then we’ll talk to him”

Should Süle opt to move on, Bayern Munich will have no shortage of options to consider give the club has been linked to such players as Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt, Chelsea FC’s Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen, SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck, and Gladbach’s Matthias Ginter and Denis Zakaria.

Süle, meanwhile, has been linked to Chelsea, Newcastle United, and FC Barcelona among others.