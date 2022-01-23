Kit Leak: Bayern Munich’s new home kit for 2022/23

There are still four more months to go until the end of the 2021/22 season, but that hasn’t stopped future kits from being leaked online. In this case, Bayern Munich’s home kit for the 2022/23 season has been leaked.

Note that this leak is not entirely accurate, as per Footy Headlines. However, they have confirmed a 95% accuracy, which implies that the kit that we see here will probably change very little, if at all, come next season:

: Bayern München 22-23 Home Kit Design Leaked: https://t.co/0GjfNTi6Fj — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) January 23, 2022

Additional angles and views of the shirt are below:

Bayern's home kit for next season has been leaked (95% accuracy) [Footy Headlines] pic.twitter.com/toiERiczqe — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 23, 2022

Onto the kit itself. It has a bright red background, ditching the burgundy from this season. A myriad of horizontal white stripes covers it from top to bottom. The adidas logos and the Telekom sponsor have a black border around them, probably to better discern it from the plethora of white that is on the shirt. The three adidas stripes remain on the shoulder.

The kit looks like a hybrid of the 16/17 and 17/18 kits. The horizontal stripes resemble the former, while the white stripes, the black logo borders, and the overall color scheme resembles the latter. While both kits were decent looking, the combination of the two raises a few eyebrows. But then again, I remember hating on this season’s home kit a lot before it slowly started to grow on me. Who knows how this particular kit will turn out? One thing’s for sure, though, it’ll take some getting used to.

The kit is scheduled to be released at the end of this season, as is traditional. The initial tweet from @iMiaSanMia says that it will be debuted in the last Bundesliga game of the season. However, there is a slight error — they say that it will be debuted against Stuttgart at home, whereas Bayern finishes the league campaign away to Wolfsburg a week later. It remains to be seen when the exact launch date will be.