Report: Bayern Munich in talks with FC Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, but a winter move won’t happen

The rumors linking Bayern Munich to FC Barcelona star have heated back up at a time where the relationship between the clubs is nothing short of icy.

If this story is even partially true, it likely won’t help thaw that out.

According to Marca, Bayern Munich has contacted the agents of Frenkie de Jong once again for a move either this winter or during the summer:

The relations between Barcelona and Bayern Munich are not going through their best moment. There is a certain underground tension between both teams due to the interest that both have shown in players of one and the other. Now it seems that a new chapter of the ‘confrontation’ is going to be written. The Germans are going to throw the rest to try to sign Frenkie de Jong. And they won’t wait. They want it for now, in this winter market. So that next week will be decisive for the future of the Barça midfielder. In fact, Bayern Munich representatives have already contacted the player’s agents to show their interest.

If you are thinking that a winter move seems ludicrous, you are probably correct. Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, and Transfer czar Fabrizio Romano have dismissed the notion of a winter move:

Not True ❌ @marca TRUE✅ Bayern won‘t buy Frenkie de Jong in winter https://t.co/aZJ3hf6idJ — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 23, 2022

No way for January — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2022

Update de Jong: No transfer in this window! Sources were laughing about that rumour. One of the reasons: His price tag! But yes, they are interested in him since years. @SkySportsNews #FCBayern https://t.co/RZA0Zy2xDN — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 23, 2022

Regardless, none of the aforementioned experts have addressed whether a summer move would be in play, which Marca says is a possibility:

Now it seems that with the ‘Frenkie de Jong case’ a new chapter of tension between Barcelona and Bayern Munich opens. A ‘conflict’ that can be prolonged over time, since the midfielder is a player who fits the profile that the Teutons are looking for and whom they see as a signing for the future, so that if they don’t get it now in this month of January, they will try again in the summer.

BFW Analysis

De Jong was on Bayern Munich’s radar before his move to FC Barcelona, so it is conceivable he would once again draw attention from the club. Like the trio of experts said, though, a winter move would be ridiculous.

Summer, however, even seems like a reach as well, considering the current midfield depth and with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka being lockdown starters.