Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

The Bundesliga only just came back but it’s going to go on break yet again as another international break decides to interrupt the footballing calendar. Bayern Munich are set to face Hertha Berlin for the final game of this short round of fixtures, and need a win to get back to a six point lead at the top of the table (damn BVB keep winning games for some reason).

Hertha have not been good this season, but that’s hardly a surprise because they’re not good in any season. Julian Nagelsmann has most of his players back from Covid, although many have questionable fitness. This should definitely be an interesting game.

